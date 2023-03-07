In a brazen act of violence, a gang of three men attacked three Metropolitan Police officers in North London, resulting in two of them – one male and one female – being rushed to hospital.
The shocking incident occurred on Sunday evening (March 5) in Harrow, where officers were conducting routine patrol duties.
As per the police’s statement, the officers approached a vehicle with four individuals at Belmont Circle, but three of them refused to comply and launched a violent assault on the officers.
The physical altercation left three police officers injured, with two requiring immediate medical attention.
Following the shocking attack, three individuals, all men aged 29, 33, and 35, have been taken into police custody and are being questioned in connection with the incident.
This incident highlights the ongoing dangers law enforcement officers face in the line of duty.
According to the latest figures, just over 41,000 assaults on police officers were recorded in England and Wales (including British Transport) in the year ending March 2022.
As the nation grapples with the ongoing challenges of public safety, incidents like these underscore the critical importance of supporting and protecting our brave police officers who put themselves in harm’s way to keep our communities safe.
Inspector Greg Wilkinson of the Met’s North West BCU said:
“It is entirely unacceptable that officers making legitimate and reasonable enquiries were assaulted in this way.
“Additional officers were rapidly deployed, enabling the three suspects to be detained.”
No doubt it will appear on a website soon and the perpetrators will be fined or have to do 12 hours unpaid community work as there is no deterrent any more as prisons are full because the government hasn’t built new ones to replace the ones they sold off. Life now means 12 years or so as when capital punishment was banned we were told that life would mean 25 years or more.