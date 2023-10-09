Assaults Come Amidst Worrying Trend of Elevated Attack Rates on PSNI Personnel

Seventeen officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have suffered assaults across various locations in Northern Ireland within a span of just 24 hours, highlighting an escalating issue within the force.

The officers endured a range of physical attacks, including headbutting, spitting, and being struck with a piece of broken glass.

A String of Assaults

In Coalisland, four officers were assaulted on Saturday afternoon while attending to a collapsed man.

The man suddenly became violent, headbutting one officer and attacking others with punches, kicks, and spits.

Subsequently, a 38-year-old male was charged with multiple offences, including assault on police and grievous bodily harm.

Five officers were injured shortly after midnight in Antrim. They were responding to a domestic assault call when a man attacked them with a large piece of broken glass.

Three officers sustained injuries requiring medical attention.

Surging Assault Rates

These alarming instances come amidst a rising trend of assaults on PSNI officers.

As of August 2023, 923 PSNI officers were assaulted in the last 12 months.

This is notably higher than the UK average. According to statistics, 41,000 police officers were assaulted across the UK in the 12 months leading to March 2023.

This alarming figure places the PSNI at the top of the list for the highest rate of assaults on police officers in the UK, a concerning distinction.

Additional Incidents and Charges

In Ballymena, officers were physically attacked while responding to another assault case.

In Belfast, officers were spat on and punched in the face while they were transporting a man to the hospital.

Separate incidents in Belfast resulted in arrests and charges against individuals for assaulting police officers and causing damage to police property.

A Wake-up Call

The increase in assaults, coupled with the alarming rate compared to the rest of the UK, serves as a wake-up call for stakeholders.

The rising trend in violent assaults against police officers requires immediate attention to ensure the safety of those entrusted with upholding law and order.

Looking Ahead

With such a marked increase in assaults, the PSNI and broader law enforcement agencies must reevaluate their current strategies to safeguard their personnel. Both immediate and long-term solutions are needed to curb this rising trend.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said:

“It is appalling that any police officer should be subjected to violence whilst simply doing their job. For seventeen individual officers to be subjected to violence, spat on, kicked and slashed in a single day beggars belief.

“Whilst we come to work knowing we could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, it is completely unacceptable that officers should be physically attacked.

“These horrible incidents just show the often grim reality of what officers on the ground are facing each and every day as they work to help people and keep our communities safe.”

