27-year-old PC James Riley is due to appear in court today after being charged with attempted murder.
At approximately 23:30 hours on Thursday, 10th November, officers from Manchester Police were called to a report of a concern for the welfare of a woman at a hotel on Brook Street, Manchester.
Emergency services attended, and the woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.
Riley, attached to Lancashire Police, has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Manchester Magistrates Court today (14th November).
Anyone with information should contact GMP via www.gmp.police.uk or 101 quoting log number 3661 of 10/11/22.
Information can be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
