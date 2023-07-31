A serving Metropolitan Police officer was arrested on suspicion of harassment and stalking.
The Met confirmed that the officer was arrested on Friday, 28th July.
The alleged offences occurred between June and July 2023 while the officer was off-duty and relates to one female.
The officer, PC…
