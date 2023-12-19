A Cambridgeshire police officer sustained serious injuries on Sunday (December 17) after responding to reports of hare coursing near Peterborough.
The incident occurred along Black Drove, close to the village of Thorney.
Details are still emerging, but initial reports suggest the officer was driving solo when the crash happened.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were quickly dispatched to the scene, leading to the closure of Black Drove for several hours.
Witnesses described seeing a large number of police vehicles and medical personnel at the scene, indicating the seriousness of the incident.
The officer, a female, was transported to hospital for treatment. While the extent of her injuries is not yet fully known, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed she is in stable condition.
Hare coursing is an illegal activity involving the use of dogs to chase hares for sport.
It is a cruel and barbaric practice that causes immense suffering to animals.
The incident highlights the dangers faced by police officers who work tirelessly to protect communities and uphold the law, even in rural areas.
Further updates:
This article will be updated as more information becomes available. We will also be following the investigation into the cause of the collision.
Please help support our team of former emergency sPennock’s HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!
You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.
Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the “name” and “email” address fields blank!
Do you have a story or blog that you would like to share? : contact@emergency-services.news
Join our WhatsApp community!
ESN is now on WhatsApp, and we want you to join our communities.
To join, you need to have WhatsApp on your device. All you need to do is click the link and press 'Join community'.
No one will be able to see who is signed up, and no one can send messages except the ESN team.
Joining our WhatsApp channel is a great way to help support our work and best of all, it is free!
If you don't like our community, you can check out any time you like. To leave our community, click on the name at the top of your screen and choose 'exit group'.
Before you read or leave a comment...
In an age where mainstream media often overlooks the sacrifices made by our emergency services personnel, Emergency Services News is a critical voice you can trust
While we persist in our mission, we need your help to continue. Your donation directly enables us to produce high-quality content that elevates the stories and challenges faced by the men and women who serve, stories that are often ignored elsewhere.
We deeply appreciate your support. Your contribution empowers us to keep shining a light on the remarkable, yet often overlooked, individuals who serve our communities every day. Thank you for standing with us.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
I do wish the officer a full and speedy recovery. Lone officers should not be sent to such reports whether it was offender related injuries of or not.
Unfortunately hare coursing is frequently carried out by the travelling community and the police don’t usually bother with them as they are too much trouble. Is there any evidence that the hare courses were involved in the accident and injuries as hare coursers don’t usually get involved with the police, if they can get away.
Unfortunately many cars are now “single crewed” due to cutbacks.