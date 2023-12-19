A Cambridgeshire police officer sustained serious injuries on Sunday (December 17) after responding to reports of hare coursing near Peterborough.

The incident occurred along Black Drove, close to the village of Thorney.

Details are still emerging, but initial reports suggest the officer was driving solo when the crash happened.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were quickly dispatched to the scene, leading to the closure of Black Drove for several hours.

Witnesses described seeing a large number of police vehicles and medical personnel at the scene, indicating the seriousness of the incident.

The officer, a female, was transported to hospital for treatment. While the extent of her injuries is not yet fully known, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed she is in stable condition.

Hare coursing is an illegal activity involving the use of dogs to chase hares for sport.

It is a cruel and barbaric practice that causes immense suffering to animals.

The incident highlights the dangers faced by police officers who work tirelessly to protect communities and uphold the law, even in rural areas.

Further updates:

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. We will also be following the investigation into the cause of the collision.

