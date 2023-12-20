The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has initiated a criminal investigation into a senior North Yorkshire Police officer, following allegations of providing a false or misleading account to evade a sanction for a speeding offence.

Background of the Investigation

The IOPC, exercising its initiative power, commenced an independent investigation in November after becoming aware of the allegation against the senior NYP officer.

The officer is now under criminal investigation for potential offences, including misconduct in public office, improper exercise of police powers, and intent to pervert the course of justice.

Gross Misconduct Allegations

In addition to the criminal investigation, the officer faces allegations of gross misconduct.

These allegations pertain to potential breaches of police standards of professional behaviour, specifically in areas of honesty and integrity, duties and responsibilities, and conduct.

The officer’s subsequent suspension from duty underscores the seriousness of these allegations.

IOPC’s Stance on the Matter

David Ford, IOPC Director, emphasised the importance of a thorough investigation to uncover the facts, given the allegation’s serious nature and the officer’s seniority.

Ford clarified that initiating a criminal investigation does not necessarily imply that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow.

The IOPC will decide on referring a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and determine whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings.

North Yorkshire Police’s Response

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police acknowledged the ongoing investigation by the IOPC.

The force has refrained from commenting further, citing the inappropriateness of doing so during an ongoing investigation led by an independent body.

Assurance from Police Fire and Crime Commissioner

In response to the IOPC’s announcement, the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire sought to reassure the public of York and North Yorkshire.

The Commissioner emphasised that the investigation does not affect the continuity of leadership within the North Yorkshire Police and expressed full support and confidence in the Chief Officer Team going forward.

