A resident who has been described as ‘selfish’ by the vast majority of people on social media sent a complaint message to the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance after they were woken up by the life-saving team.

The unnamed person wrote to the air ambulance, demanding to know why it had woken occupants up.

Air Ambulances are generally only used for the most critically ill patients who require immediate life-saving help.

The ‘professional moaner’ also told the charity that they would be withdrawing their financial support.

The message said:

‘Can you explain why you decided to fly at 1750 ft from St Mary’s Hospital to Southampton General Hospital at 4 am over residential properties – waking occupants.

‘Inconsiderate I think, will NO longer be donating to your cause.’

In response to the message, a spokesperson for the charity said:

‘We always try our best to be there for the people of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, but messages like this, really affect our team’s morale.

‘We are sorry the helicopter wakes people up at night, but it is not our intention to disrupt your evening, but rather save someone’s life.’

The vast majority of people who saw the tweet supported the life-saving medics and aircrew aboard the helicopter.

One person said:

‘There are words I’d like to use for this tweet, but I would be lowering my standards. What an idiot. Keep going. Hate the haters & remember you do s sterling job.’

Another added:

‘Keep up the fantastic work; I am always grateful for the work you do.

‘Seeing or hearing you always makes me a little sad as you know someone is having a really bad day, but it would be far worst without your help.’

A spokesperson for the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit, who work closely with the air ambulance, tweeted:

‘Please don’t take it personally.

‘We all know what a critical role you play and how if it wasn’t for the amazing work you do how many more family’s would of lost loved ones. Keep up the amazing work you are heroes.’

As the tweet was widely shared on social media, kind and generous donors came forward and offered their financial support to the charity as a way of showing their appreciation of the life-saving work they do.

In response, a spokesperson for the charity said:

‘We are genuinely overwhelmed by your kind replies.

‘Sadly this isn’t the first time we’ve had a complaint like this and it probably won’t be our last, but it’s reassuring to know you are there for us.

‘Thank you for all your support [and] thank you to everyone who has taken the time to message us, donate to us and even offer us a cup of tea if we land nearby.

‘You’ve cheered us up immensely.

‘For anyone wanting to support us, please visit our website.’

