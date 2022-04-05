Residents in Smithswood (West Midlands Police) have been left without another police response vehicle after youths in the area smashed the windows of a police van.

It is understood that this is the second police response vehicle that youths have targeted in as many days.

The latest vehicle was targeted on Friday as police officers conducted a knife sweep in a local park to find and destroy any weapons that local gang members may have hidden.

Owing to the repairs needed, the vehicles were removed from service, meaning residents have been exposed to longer wait times when requesting police assistance.

A spokesperson for Smithswood WMP tweeted:

‘With another vehicle off the road, this takes us away from people who may need urgent care or assistance and increases our response times.’

Responding to the news, one person responded:

‘Soooooo frustrating especially as I know you were all proactively completing a knife sweep in a local park but I’m glad no one was hurt and don’t worry they will come again and we will find them.

‘Keep up the great work as always’.

If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by sending us an email