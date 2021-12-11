Officer’s from the Metropolitan Police are continuing appeals for information regarding a missing senior nurse assistant from Camberwell, SE5.

Petra Srncova, 32, who lives in the Camberwell area and works at Evelina London Children’s Hospital, which is next to St Thomas’s Hospital in SE1, was reported missing on Friday, 3 December by a concerned colleague.

Petra is believed to have left the hospital at 19:45hrs on Sunday, 28 November, and she is thought to have been wearing a green coat and carrying a red backpack.

It is believed that she withdrew money from a cashpoint before getting on to a bus towards Elephant and Castle.

She is then thought to have changed to a new bus travelling towards her home address in Camberwell, where she was last sighted at 20:22hrs.

Police have contacted her family in her native Czech Republic, and they have not heard from her.

Officers are increasingly concerned for Petra’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts to make contact immediately.

Detective Superintendent Clair Kelland, from the Central South Command Unit, which covers the area that Petra lives in, said:

“We continue to grow increasingly worried about Petra and we are doing everything we can to try and find her.

“Her disappearance is out of character and, of course, her loved ones are extremely concerned and want to know where she is.

“Please think about if you’ve seen her, or maybe come into contact with her.

“If you have any information whatsoever, please get in touch and help us with our enquiries.”

A spokesperson for the Met confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and has been taken into custody.

The Met has released no further information regarding the circumstances of the arrested male.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC referencing 21MIS037753.

