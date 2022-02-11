Former Assistant Commissioner Andy Hayman has told LBC’s Nick Ferrari that London Mayor Sadiq Khan “hasn’t got a clue” about how to run a police force, adding that the London Mayor had behaved ‘disgracefully.’
Mr Hayman worked alongside Dame Cressida for 18 months as one of her Assistant Commissioners.
Talking on LBC’s morning show, Mr Hayman said:
“The behaviour of the Mayor yesterday, over the last few says, has been absolutely disgraceful,” said Mr Hayman.
“He hasn’t got a clue what it’s like to run a police service, let alone the Met.
“And to have these suggestions that suddenly overnight they’re going to find someone who is going to be able to sort this out, that’s just in cloud cuckoo land.”
He accused Mr Khan of “playing politics”.
“You don’t start pillorying a senior appointment like that in public,” he said.
“That makes life very awkward.”
The resignation of Dame Cressida has reportedly started a row between Home Secretary Priti Patel and the Mayor.
The Daily Mail reported that Sadiq Khan did not warn Priti Patel or the Queen – who appoints the commissioner – of his intention to call Dame Cressida into a meeting that would lead to her resignation.
Mr Khan summoned Dame Cressida at 16:30 hours on Thursday after he decided her plan to reform the force was insufficient.
However, she handed in her resignation instead of attending as requested.
Speaking about Dame CressidKen Marsh, Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said:
“The Metropolitan Police Federation – and The Metropolitan Police officers we represent – are saddened at the news Commissioner Cressida Dick is leaving her role.
“This is of course a challenging time for the Metropolitan Police Service.
“But policing and police officers are an easy target for critics who have never spent a day in our shoes or dealt with the daily challenges we face.
“Whilst the Federation did not always agree with Commissioner Cressida Dick, we think she was doing a good job in difficult circumstances. She genuinely cares about London, its citizens and – importantly from our perspective – her officers and their families.
“Her removal leaves a void in the leadership of London and UK policing at what is a critical time.
“Cressida Dick should have been given the opportunity and the necessary time to build back trust in the Metropolitan Police Service. She has been denied that. She should have been treated better.
“We will now – like all Londoners – await to see who politicians deem fit to lead the Metropolitan Police Service in 2022 and beyond. And to see who is willing to take up that challenge.”
