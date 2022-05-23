Police in the New Forest have called out the impatient motorists who blasted their horns at an emergency ambulance crew and community first responder as they fought to save a child’s life.

The incident happened in Lyndhurst High Street on Thursday afternoon (19th May).

The emergency services had been called to help a one-year-old girl who had stopped breathing.

As each second could have meant the difference between life and death for the baby, the emergency services left their vehicles in a position that enabled them to get to the patient quickly.

However, some impatient and belligerent drivers who were having trouble navigating past the emergency vehicles decided that the best thing to do in the situation would be to sound their horns at the life-savers.

Thankfully, the emergency workers were not distracted by the car horns and saved the baby’s life.

She has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home with her parents.

A New Forest Heart Cops spokesperson said:

“It’s a shame that while the emergency services were looking after the child some motorists felt it necessary to impatiently sound their horns because they couldn’t get past the ambulance.

“Please always be patient in an emergency.”

