Graeme Reed, a 37-year-old Rotherham man, was given a 20-year sentence after being convicted of two counts of child rape.

The proceedings concluded on Thursday, 13th July, and saw Reed found guilty on both counts after a gruelling three-day trial and six intense hours of jury deliberation at Sheffield Crown Court.

Graeme Reed

PC Ethan Knight, who was pivotal in investigating Reed’s horrendous crimes, expressed the unimaginable trauma the victim had been subjected to.

He commended the child’s bravery, saying, “The immense bravery shown by this child in disclosing the sexual abuse is inspirational, especially considering their tender age.

“Their courage can’t be understated. Taking that daunting first step towards disclosure is a tremendous feat.”

The lasting effects of Reed’s monstrous acts extend far beyond the courtroom, with his young victim expected to require extensive support and specialist care in the coming years.

PC Knight expressed hope that the conclusion of this legal ordeal would mark a significant step in the victim’s path to recovery.

He added, “Reed’s conviction should act as a powerful reminder. We are dedicated to seeking justice for all victims of sexual offences, regardless of their age or when the abuse occurred.”

Reed, a resident of Maltby, Rotherham, has been sentenced to 19 years in prison, with an additional year on licence.

In addition to this substantial jail term, Reed has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and issued a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

While no sentence can fully restore the harm done, this substantial punishment will serve as a deterrent and a symbol of society’s intolerance for such heinous crimes.

As the community comes to terms with this harrowing incident, the resolve of law enforcement and the justice system to protect the innocent stand firm

