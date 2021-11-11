Officers from Leicestershire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) potentially saved the life of a HGV driver after responding to an incident on the M1 yesterday evening (10th November).
Officers made their way to the driver after it became evident that there weren’t emergency ambulances free to respond to the incident.
When officers arrived on the scene, they quickly assessed him before blue-lighting the driver to hospital.
All police officers are trained in Emergency Life Support and first aid.
Another RPU drove the HGV to their HQ for safe-keeping. The current condition of the driver is not known.
We have reached out to Leicestershire Roads Policing Unit for any updates.
It comes at a time when Emergency Ambulance Trusts around the country are under an enormous amount of pressure.
Many many ambulance crews wait more than 8 hours before being able to hand a patient over.
We reported back in October how emergency ambulance crews were waiting nearly 14 hours to hand a patient over to ED/A&E staff.
When emergency ambulances arrive at A&E, their patients are triaged, and only those requiring life-saving or urgent care are seen straight away.
