Ozzie, a faithful and courageous police dog from Devon & Cornwall Police, has announced his retirement and is now on the lookout for a new home where he can relax and enjoy his well-deserved rest.
Career and Achievements
During his years of service, Ozzie has been a general-purpose police dog, trained in various skills, including apprehending suspects and locating high-risk vulnerable missing people.
At 43kg, Ozzie is a strong and powerful canine, having assisted in numerous operations that have led to the capture and arrest of criminals.
His career has been illustrious, but now, in his golden years, he’s ready to swap his police badge for a comfy dog bed.
Qualities and Preferences
Although Ozzie has been trained to bite, he is described by his handlers as a “lovable rogue and a real softy at heart” when off duty.
He has a strong bond with his human family and is eager to be a part of a new one.
However, it should be noted that Ozzie is not a fan of other dogs or cats.
His ideal home would be one without other pets but filled with humans who understand and appreciate his past and his needs.
Those with experience handling large dogs are especially encouraged to consider giving Ozzie a new home.
Exercise and Health
Despite stepping back from his police duties, Ozzie still has a lot of energy and will need regular exercise.
His future family should be prepared for daily walks and some playtime to keep him mentally and physically stimulated.
How to Adopt
If you think you can give Ozzie the loving home he deserves, you are invited to reach out to PC Simon Willan for more information. You can contact him via email at
Simon.WILLAN@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk.
Adopting a retired police dog is a rewarding experience, offering you the chance to give back to a hero who has dedicated his life to serving the community.
It’s a commitment that comes with responsibilities but brings endless love and companionship in return.
Note to Potential Adopters
Ozzie’s future family should be aware of his specific needs and preferences, as stated by Devon & Cornwall Police:
- He has been trained to bite and is powerful, weighing 43kg.
- He is dog-reactive and not suitable for a home with other dogs.
- He does not get along with cats.
- He is good with human family members and has a soft nature.
Ozzie’s new home should offer him the love, care, and attention he has given to the community over the years. Are you the one who can give this retired hero the loving home he deserves?
Remember to subscribe to our FREE NEWSLETTER, check out our YOUTUBE CHANNEL and follow us on X for breaking news.
Before you go...
In a world where mainstream media narratives often eclipse the harsh realities faced by our valiant men and women in the emergency services, we at Emergency Services News have made it our mission to bring these overlooked stories into the spotlight.
Our team is exclusively composed of dedicated volunteers, all veterans of the emergency services. They commit their time and expertise to this cause, not for financial gain, but out of a shared passion to honour their colleagues and dispel the misconceptions that mainstream media perpetuates.
Despite running at a loss, we persist. We believe in the importance of our mission - to elevate the dignity and courage of those who risk their lives for us every single day. But we need your help.
Your donation directly sustains ESN, enabling the continuous delivery of authentic, critical stories often overlooked by mainstream media. We deeply appreciate your support, which enables us to further our mission of delivering important, underreported stories. Thank you for standing with us and thank you for supporting our team of former emergency services & HM Forces personnel.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below