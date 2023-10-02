Ozzie, a faithful and courageous police dog from Devon & Cornwall Police, has announced his retirement and is now on the lookout for a new home where he can relax and enjoy his well-deserved rest.

Career and Achievements

During his years of service, Ozzie has been a general-purpose police dog, trained in various skills, including apprehending suspects and locating high-risk vulnerable missing people.

At 43kg, Ozzie is a strong and powerful canine, having assisted in numerous operations that have led to the capture and arrest of criminals.

His career has been illustrious, but now, in his golden years, he’s ready to swap his police badge for a comfy dog bed.

Qualities and Preferences

Although Ozzie has been trained to bite, he is described by his handlers as a “lovable rogue and a real softy at heart” when off duty.

He has a strong bond with his human family and is eager to be a part of a new one.

However, it should be noted that Ozzie is not a fan of other dogs or cats.

His ideal home would be one without other pets but filled with humans who understand and appreciate his past and his needs.

Those with experience handling large dogs are especially encouraged to consider giving Ozzie a new home.

Exercise and Health

Despite stepping back from his police duties, Ozzie still has a lot of energy and will need regular exercise.

His future family should be prepared for daily walks and some playtime to keep him mentally and physically stimulated.

How to Adopt

If you think you can give Ozzie the loving home he deserves, you are invited to reach out to PC Simon Willan for more information. You can contact him via email at

Simon.WILLAN@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk.

Adopting a retired police dog is a rewarding experience, offering you the chance to give back to a hero who has dedicated his life to serving the community.

It’s a commitment that comes with responsibilities but brings endless love and companionship in return.

Note to Potential Adopters

Ozzie’s future family should be aware of his specific needs and preferences, as stated by Devon & Cornwall Police:

He has been trained to bite and is powerful, weighing 43kg.

He is dog-reactive and not suitable for a home with other dogs.

He does not get along with cats.

He is good with human family members and has a soft nature.

Ozzie’s new home should offer him the love, care, and attention he has given to the community over the years. Are you the one who can give this retired hero the loving home he deserves?

