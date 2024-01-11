Repeat Offender: Paramedic and Police Officer Assaulted by Man on Day of Prison Release

In an astonishing repeat of past offences, Callum Parker, 38, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison after assaulting a police officer and a paramedic on the very day he was released from prison for a similar crime.

A Troubling Incident

Parker, from Brighton Road, Redhill, appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court, pleading guilty to two counts of assault by beating an emergency services worker, one count of assault by beating, and one count of being drunk and disorderly.

These offences occurred in Staines-upon-Thames on Thursday (14 December), leading to his arrest. In addition to his prison sentence, Parker was ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Aggression in Staines High Street

The court heard that Parker was reported for aggressive behaviour towards the public in Staines High Street. Upon police arrival, Parker, clearly intoxicated, was found near smashed vodka bottles.

His release from prison on that day was under licence for a prior assault on an emergency worker.

Paramedics Attacked During Aid

When an ambulance was called due to concerns about Parker’s health, he became increasingly agitated, assaulting a police officer during arrest and kicking a paramedic while being escorted into the ambulance.

Furthermore, he assaulted a civilian who had attempted to help him earlier.

SECAmb Security Manager Dave Monk said:

“We welcome the swift actions by our police colleagues in ensuring this individual was held accountable for his actions and returned to prison.

“It is never acceptable that our staff face abuse and violence when they are at work. My colleagues come to work to serve their communities and help people.

“While it may be a small minority of people who act in this way, actions such as this can have a lasting effect. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure anyone who threatens or harms our staff in any way will be prosecuted.”

Investigating officer, Sharif 16737 said:

“Assaults on emergency workers when they are just trying to do their job simply will not be tolerated. Being intoxicated is also no excuse. Parker had also been released from prison that day for exactly the same offence.

“The fact that this was dealt with so quickly and that he is back in prison reflects how seriously this is taken and I hope that being given a prison sentence will make him stop and think about the consequences of his actions.”

A Rising Concern: Assaults on Emergency Workers

This case is part of a distressing trend in the UK. According to the GMB Union, ambulance workers alone have faced over 9,500 violent attacks in the last five years, including being bitten, head-butted, spat at, and struck with weapons​​.

These figures only represent responses from eight out of thirteen ambulance trusts, suggesting the real numbers could be significantly higher.

In London, more than 1,500 assaults on non-police emergency workers have been recorded since 2020, with the Met Police reporting 1,757 assaults in this category from March 2020 to the end of 2022​​.

Nationwide, assaults on emergency service workers have risen by nearly a third over the past year​​.

The Need for Protective Measures

These alarming statistics underline the urgency for stronger protective measures for emergency workers.

Despite legislative changes, such as the Assaults on Emergency Workers Bill and increased penalties, the frequency of these attacks remains high, posing a significant risk to those dedicated to public safety and welfare.

