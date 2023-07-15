In a brazen attempt thwarted by Cleveland Police, a man was arrested for reportedly attempting to smuggle contraband into Holme House Prison using a drone.

The incident unfolded around 14:10 hours on Monday, 10th July, after the prison staff alerted the police.

Both response and dog section officers were promptly on the scene.

Teamed with PD Moose, they efficiently contained the area, swiftly locating the suspect hiding in the undergrowth.

Seeing the formidable police dog, the suspect attempted to escape on foot but quickly surrendered.

In addition to the attempted illicit drone delivery, a suspected stolen motorbike was also recovered at the scene.

The 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of throwing an article/substance into a prison, stealing a motor vehicle, and driving a motor vehicle without insurance or a licence.

This incident is not an isolated one.

A Freedom of Information request made by the Press Association revealed a concerning 35 incidents in England and Wales over the last 12 months (January to December 2022) where individuals were apprehended for attempting to use drones to fly contraband into prisons.

This illicit cargo ranged from drugs and mobile phones to other prohibited items.

These attempts have been scattered nationwide, with incidents reported in prisons such as HMP Birmingham, HMP Oakwood, and HMP Manchester.

Notably, the West Midlands saw the highest number of such incidents, followed by the North West and the South East.

The Ministry of Justice is determined to halt this modern method of smuggling contraband into prisons.

They have committed to installing anti-drone technology and are collaborating with police forces to identify and prosecute those implicated in these attempts.

It’s clear that as technology evolves, so do the methods of those wishing to break the law.

But as demonstrated by the Cleveland Police and PD Moose, law enforcement remains vigilant and ready to tackle these new challenges head-on.

