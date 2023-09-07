Eight kayakers found themselves in a perilous situation along Scotland’s west coast but were successfully rescued thanks to the prompt intervention of HM Coastguard and their own life-saving equipment.

On the early evening of August 21, HM Coastguard was alerted to multiple kayakers struggling in the waters at the mouth of Loch Nevis after their vessels had overturned.

A swift response from the Inverness-based Coastguard helicopter, Mallaig Coastguard Rescue Team, and the all-weather lifeboat from Mallaig RNLI resulted in all eight kayakers being located and transported to safety.

The individuals were taken to Mallaig, where they were assessed by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

According to the Coastguard, the effective deployment of lifejackets and other essential gear allowed for a rapid and successful search and rescue operation.

Emphasising Safety: Coastguard’s Advice for Kayakers and Canoeists

This incident serves as a vital reminder of the importance of taking proper safety precautions when engaging in water sports like kayaking and canoeing.

HM Coastguard has provided several key safety guidelines for enthusiasts to follow:

Personal Locator Beacon or Mobile Phone: Always carry a Personal Locator Beacon or a mobile phone secured in a waterproof pouch to call for emergency help if needed. Weather and Tides: Prioritise checking weather conditions and tide timings before setting out. Personal Flotation Device: Ensure you wear a certified personal flotation device and appropriate clothing for the conditions. Group Activity: Whenever possible, go out as a group and inform someone of your planned route and expected return time. Research: If you’re venturing into unfamiliar waters, consult with experienced kayakers or canoeists in the area and be fully aware of your destination. Emergency Procedures: In case of difficulty or if you notice someone else in trouble, call 999 and request the Coastguard immediately.

Maritime Operations Commander Matt West said:

“Personal Flotation Devices like lifejackets are an essential when out on the water.

“In the summer, we deal with a lot of incidents involving kayaks, paddleboards and inflatables, but in this instance, each kayaker was wearing a lifejacket, which meant we could find and rescue them quickly and safely.

“Accidents can happen during watersports, so it is important to be aware of the risks and take as many precautions as possible.”

