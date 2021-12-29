A private Patient Transport Services driver is recovering after having what police have described as a ‘medical episode’ behind the wheel.

The incident happened on Christmas Eve at around 10:00 hours.

Reports are that the non-emergency TASL PTS vehicle hit ‘multiple’ cars parked outside of the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said:

“We were called to a collision between an ambulance and a number of parked cars in the car park of a hospital on Scartho Road in Grimsby at 10.45 am on Friday 24 December 2021.

“The driver of the ambulance is thought to have suffered a medical episode at the wheel and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“No injuries to anyone in the parked vehicles have been reported to us.”

A spokesperson for Thames Ambulance Service said:

“An Ambulance Care Assistant experienced a medical incident in the grounds of Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital on 24 December.

“No one was injured during this incident and our colleague was discharged from hospital later that evening.

“We would like to thank his crew mate who was travelling on board the ambulance at the time, as well as colleagues at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, for the care they provided.”

