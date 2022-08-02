A member of the public has stuck up for some Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) officers after they were ‘called out’ in a Facebook group for daring to pop into a bakery to pick up food for their refs.

The agitated group member became concerned after seeing the officers grabbing some lunch from the bakery before returning to their vehicle.

Before the rant, the group member asked fellow group members for advice on contacting the Local Policing Team (LPT) so that she could make a complaint.

In a post shared on the ‘Incidents in and around Darlington’ Facebook group, the concerned member wrote:

‘First off, how do you send a message on the police Neighbourhood site?

‘My message was, I was shocked to see two police officers carrying side arms in Cockerton Village last week (not sure what day) they came out of Copelands Bakery with both of there [sic] hands full with drinks and food.

‘Surely the side arms should have been secured in there [sic] vehicle!

‘Any idiot could have grabbed one of there [sic] side arms from one of them.’

However, a clued-up member of the group, who clearly has an abundance of common sense, replied with:

‘They are allowed to carry them, Karen. Are they not allowed lunch?

‘They are fully trained and licensed professionals and I’m sure if there was an armed robbery and they had to drop their lunch, you’d be happy they had them.

‘Instead, you turned into a professional bystander and complained about nothing.

‘Do you ring up the local builder because the lads are in a shop and have their tools on their belt?’

It is not known if ‘Karen’ responded to the reply.

