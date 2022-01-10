A private emergency ambulance driver has been reported for driving at excess speed after being clocked travelling at speeds of 100 mph on the M6 in Penrith.

Private companies have been providing blue-light assistance to emergency NHS Ambulance Trusts around the country for some time now.

As well as transporting patients between hospitals, private companies also respond to some emergency calls, which are made via the 999 system.

Although the private ambulance that Cumbria Roads Police stopped did have blue lights fitted, the vehicle was not responding to a call, and the driver behind the wheel was not ‘trained or authorised to utilise exemptions.’

A spokesperson for Cumbria Roads Police tweeted:

‘Followed this privately operated patient transport ambulance (minus any patients or blue lights) on its return leg #M6 NB #Penrith at speeds bet 90 & 100mph.

‘Driver not trained or authorised to utilise exemptions so roadside reported for excess speed.’

