A prisoner who inflicted a deep bite wound on a prison officer has received a new sentence totalling one year and eight months.

In June 2019, while residing at HMP Elmley on the Isle of Sheppey, Klayton Rose grabbed hold of the victim’s wrist after the victim challenged him for wearing a dressing gown in an area where such clothing was not permitted to be worn.

He then bit into the officer’s wrist and inflicted a deep wound that required hospital treatment.

The 35-year-old, who is now staying at a different prison, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday, 3 November 2021, after previously admitting to inflicting actual bodily harm.

Rose was initially in prison for aggravated burglary.

He was sentenced to 11 years for the offence following a hearing at Southampton Crown Court in July 2012.

Detective Constable Simon Mather, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said:

‘Rose has shown that, despite serving a considerable amount of time in prison already, he has a propensity for violence.

‘It is entirely proportionate for him to face more time in custody.

‘Prison officers play an important role in the criminal justice system.

‘While they understand that their job can open them up to challenging situations, assaults against them are intolerable and should never be viewed as something they have to accept.’

