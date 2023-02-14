A chimney fire can be a frightening and dangerous event. Not only can it put your home and property at risk, but it can also endanger your and your family’s lives.

Fortunately, you can take steps to minimise the risk of a chimney fire happening. Here are some tips and best practices to keep in mind.

Sweep the Chimney Before Use If You Haven’t Used It for Some Time

If you last used your chimney some time ago, it’s essential to sweep it before lighting a fire. Over time, soot and creosote can build up in the chimney, increasing the fire risk. Hire a professional chimney sweep to clean your chimney thoroughly. This will help prevent chimney fires and ensure your chimney is in good condition.

Ensure a Fireguard Is in Front of the Fire at All Times

A fireguard is an essential safety feature that should be in place whenever a fire is burning. It will prevent sparks and embers from escaping and causing a fire. Ensure the fireguard is of good quality and is placed in front of the fire at all times.

Sparkguards Can Prevent a Serious Property Fire

In addition to a fireguard, you can also install a sparkguard to prevent embers and sparks from escaping the chimney. A sparkguard is a wire mesh screen covering the chimney’s top. It will stop any sparks or embers from flying out and potentially causing a fire. Make sure to have a professional install the sparkguard for the best results.

Extinguish the Fire Before Going to Bed or Leaving the House

It’s crucial to always extinguish the fire before leaving the house or going to bed. Ensure the fire is fully out, and no hot embers are left in the fireplace. Use a fireguard or sparkguard to prevent any embers from escaping the chimney.

Use Seasoned Wood

Using dry, seasoned wood will help prevent a chimney fire. Wet or green wood can produce more creosote, which can build up in the chimney and increase the fire risk. Make sure to use dry, seasoned wood that has been stored in a dry place.

In conclusion, chimney fires can be prevented by taking these simple steps.

Always ensure your chimney is cleaned before use, have a fireguard and sparkguard in place, extinguish the fire before leaving the house or going to bed, and use dry, seasoned wood.

By following these tips and best practices, you can enjoy your fireplace with peace of mind, knowing you’ve taken steps to reduce the risk of a chimney fire.

