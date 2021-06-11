Here, we share some of the best pictures on social media from the G7 Summit in Cornwall.

Virtually every police force in the country has contributed to the mutual aid requirements for the Summit.

Officers from the Met’s Special Escort Group (SEG) act as outriders for President Biden’s motorcade. Image credit: Chris Chadwick

Image credit: Chris Chadwick

A Range Rover from the Met’s Special Escort Group. Image credit: Chris Chadwick

Officers engage with some local children. Image credit: Carly White.

A Marine Support Unit invites some young guests aboard whilst alongside. Image credit: Felicity Baxter.

Image credit: Carly White.

HMS Tamar, a River-class offshore patrol vessel of the Royal Navy, helps to provide maritime security for the G7. Image credit: Simon Garside.

A Secret Service vehicle from President Biden’s motorcade. Image credit: Chris Chadwick.

A dog unit from Gwent Police helps to provide force security for the G7. Image credit: Chris Chadwick.

Roads Policing Units (RPUs) from around the country have provided assets to help police the G7 Summit. Chris Chadwick

One of 17 vehicles from President Biden’s motorcade. Image credit: Chris Chadwick

