A Civil Enforcement Officer has issued a marked police vehicle belonging to the North West Devon Police a Parking Charge Notice (PCN) in the jurisdiction of Torridge District Council.

The incident, highlighted by a tweet from Ian Adams, has raised questions about the appropriateness of such actions against emergency service vehicles, especially in light of their critical roles in community safety and emergency response.

Can somebody at @torridgedc please have a word with the Civil Enforcement Officer who thinks this is community minded.



Regardless of the rules/exemptions or interpretation, it is morally wrong to issue a PCN to a @NWDevonPolice vehicle.#NotImpressed pic.twitter.com/Z1y5hyXUiL — Wiseview (@_IanAdams) November 28, 2023

Contextual Significance

The issuance of the PCN has been met with shock and disapproval from the public.

The underlying concern stems from the potential scenarios in which the police vehicle might have been involved at the time, including sensitive tasks such as delivering a death message, taking a statement, investigating an incident, or pursuing a violent suspect.

The action by the Civil Enforcement Officer has been perceived as lacking in community-minded judgment, especially considering the urgent and unpredictable nature of police work.

Emergency Vehicle Exemptions in England

In England, marked emergency vehicles, including police cars, are granted a range of exemptions to standard parking restrictions.

These exemptions are vital to ensuring that these vehicles can respond to emergencies or engage in urgent police business without hindrance from parking regulations. Some key exemptions include:

Parking on Yellow Lines: Emergency vehicles are allowed to stop on single or double yellow lines, even during prohibited hours. Red Routes Access: They have permission to stop on red routes, typically reserved for buses and taxis. Loading Bays: They can use loading bays for brief stops if necessary. Pedestrian Crossings and Paths: Emergency vehicles can stop on pedestrian crossings and footpaths/cycle paths when required for swift and safe access to their destination. Specific Situational Exemptions: For instance, fire engines near fire hydrants and ambulances at hospitals.

Public Reaction and Ongoing Discussions

The issuance of a PCN to a marked police vehicle under such circumstances has ignited a discussion about the balance between enforcing parking regulations and respecting the operational needs of emergency services.

It highlights the need for awareness and understanding of the exemptions provided to emergency vehicles, ensuring that their critical role in public safety and rapid response is not impeded.

Please help support our team of former emergency services & HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!

You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.

Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the ‘name’ and ’email’ address fields blank!