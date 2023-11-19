Huyton, November 19 – A serious collision occurred this morning involving a marked police van and a private vehicle in Huyton.

Collision Details

At approximately 7.35 am today, a police van responding to an emergency was travelling along Liverpool Road.

The van collided with a blue Renault Kadjar at the junction with Blue Bell Lane.

Injured Driver Hospitalised

The driver of the Renault, a man in his 50s, suffered injuries from the collision and was promptly attended to by the North West Ambulance Service.

He has been taken to the hospital, where his condition is currently reported as stable.

Police Officers Assessed

The police officers in the van at the time of the incident received on-site assessments from paramedics.

Fortunately, they did not sustain any severe injuries in the collision.

Traffic Disruption and Road Reopening

The incident led to a temporary closure of Liverpool Road westbound, stretching between Longview Lane and Blue Bell Lane.

However, the road has been reopened for public use following the clearance of the collision site.

Ongoing Investigation and Appeal for Witnesses

Merseyside Police have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

They are actively seeking witnesses or anyone possessing dashcam footage that could provide additional insight into the incident.

How to Help

Individuals with any relevant information are encouraged to reach out to Merseyside Police.

Contact can be made via X (@MerPolCC), Facebook (‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’), or by quoting the reference 23001159101.

