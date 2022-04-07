Officers from Northants Police (Rural Crime Team) have thanked a mysterious self-proclaimed ‘flower fairy’ after returning to their response vehicle to find that a yellow rose had been left on their pick-up truck.

A handwritten note that accompanied the flower said: ‘Bloom – a beautiful process of becoming. Much love, the Flower Fairy’.

Along with the handwritten message was a ‘please take me home’ instruction that was signed off ‘DorsetFlowerFairy’ on Instagram.

twitter.com/NorPolRural

Thanking the mystery donor, a spokesperson for ‘NorPol Rural Crime Team’ tweeted: ‘Massive thank you to the kind gift from DorsetFlowerFairy left on our truck whilst supporting Essex Police.’

twitter.com/NorPolRural

According to the Dorset Flower Fairy’s bio on Instagram, their mission is to ‘spread love, positivity & hope’ with ‘random acts of kindness.’

The Dorset Flower Fairy first appeared on Instagram in July 2019 and since then has been gifting flowers to strangers.

Credit: instagram.com/dorsetflowerfairy

