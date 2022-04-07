Officers from Northants Police (Rural Crime Team) have thanked a mysterious self-proclaimed ‘flower fairy’ after returning to their response vehicle to find that a yellow rose had been left on their pick-up truck.
A handwritten note that accompanied the flower said: ‘Bloom – a beautiful process of becoming. Much love, the Flower Fairy’.
Along with the handwritten message was a ‘please take me home’ instruction that was signed off ‘DorsetFlowerFairy’ on Instagram.
Thanking the mystery donor, a spokesperson for ‘NorPol Rural Crime Team’ tweeted: ‘Massive thank you to the kind gift from DorsetFlowerFairy left on our truck whilst supporting Essex Police.’
According to the Dorset Flower Fairy’s bio on Instagram, their mission is to ‘spread love, positivity & hope’ with ‘random acts of kindness.’
The Dorset Flower Fairy first appeared on Instagram in July 2019 and since then has been gifting flowers to strangers.
