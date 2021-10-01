The National Police Air Service (South West Region) have revealed the remarkable details of what happened during a recent search for a high-risk missing person.

The Police helicopter was tasked to help officers on the ground who were searching for the suicidal person in a very remote rural area.

Owing to the poor weather conditions, the crew were forced to carry out a low-level search.

Image credit: twitter.com/NPASSouthWest

Speaking about the conditions, a spokesperson for NPAS South West Region noted:

‘Whilst within operational limits [of the aircraft] it was a challenging search.’

The missing person was located by the crew high up on a large rockface, miles away from any ground units.

Image credit: twitter.com/NPASSouthWest

Because of the terrain, there was no chance of getting a ground unit to the location and the nearest Search & Rescue 4×4 was at least 45 minutes away.

The crew decided to land and deploy a Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) to speak to the missing person.

After around ten minutes, the TFO convinced the suicidal person to come down from the rock.

But the weather conditions quickly deteriorated, meaning that the helicopter had to leave the TFO on the ground with the misper.

Image credit: twitter.com/NPASSouthWest

Having built up a rapport with the misper, the TFO walked with them for 2.5 miles across some rugged terrain where ground units took the misper to safety.

The spokesperson added:

‘This was already a large multi-agency operation with Police Officers on the ground searching and control room staff working hard to find her – a massive effort to ensure someone in crisis could find help.

Image credit: twitter.com/NPASSouthWest

‘These sorts of incidents – which we rarely report on – go on every single day across every force in England & Wales and NPAS exists with the sole purpose of helping officers on the ground keep their communities & vulnerable people safe.’

CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups.

Recommended video: