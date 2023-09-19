A police stinger that was accidentally left on the roof of a patrol car fell onto the A11 dual carriageway near Wymondham, Norfolk, causing damage to four vehicles.

Norfolk Constabulary has apologised for the “unfortunate incident,” assuring that the affected drivers will be compensated and that no further action will be taken against the officers involved.

Incident Details

On Sunday, drivers on the A11 road at Spooner Row, near Wymondham, Norfolk, faced an unexpected hazard.

A police stinger accidentally fell from the roof of a patrol car, puncturing the tyres of four vehicles.

The road was temporarily closed for the recovery and repair of the affected vehicles.

Police Response

Norfolk Constabulary promptly issued a statement indicating that no one was injured in the event.

The force also extended apologies for the distress caused to the drivers.

A spokesperson further informed that an internal review of the incident had been conducted.

“Words of advice have been given to the officers involved. No further action will be taken,” the statement read.

Eyewitness Account

An anonymous lorry driver who was forced to swerve to avoid the stinger recounted his experience. “At first I thought it was a rectangular piece of cupboard, but then I realised what it was,” he said.

He managed to avoid the object but noted that four cars were not so lucky, their tyres being punctured by the stinger. “Luckily no one crashed,” he added.

Stingers are commonly used by police to halt fleeing vehicles by puncturing their tyres.

They are usually thrown onto the road during police pursuits but are also sometimes deployed preemptively.

