Sergeant William Gilbert, a police officer stationed at Maidenhead, has been acquitted of charges related to common assault and Section 4 homophobically aggravated public order.

This verdict, delivered by Staines Magistrates’ Court on the 17th of January, pertains to an incident that occurred at The Admiral Cunningham Pub in Bracknell on 9th August 2022.

Sergeant Gilbert, who faced accusations of assault and using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour, was suspended from duty following the incident.

His case, initially brought before Reading Magistrates Court in January 2023, concluded with the recent ruling that found him not guilty of the charges.

The details of the incident at The Admiral Cunningham Pub, which led to Sergeant Gilbert’s suspension and subsequent trial, have remained unclear.

The information made available to the public has been notably sparse, resulting in a lack of clarity about the case’s specifics.

Despite his acquittal, Sergeant Gilbert’s situation remains under scrutiny, as an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Professional Standards Department is still ongoing.

This department, responsible for maintaining and enforcing professional standards within the force, is conducting a thorough review of the incident and the subsequent actions taken.

As this story continues to unfold, we invite our readers to stay informed with the latest updates. Join our WhatsApp channel to receive real-time news and developments on this case. [ Click HERE ] to subscribe.

Please help support our team of former officer’s services and HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, subscribing to our brand new YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!

You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.

Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the “name” and “email” address fields blank!