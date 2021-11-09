Roads Policing Unit (RPU) officers have seized around £100k of drugs following a pursuit on the M25 on 8th November.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridge & Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit (Team C South) received intelligence that a vehicle involved in serious and organised crime had entered their area.

When officers caught up with the vehicle on the M25, they signalled for it to stop.

Rather than stopping, the driver of the vehicle accelerated away from the police, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit continued for some time before officers used specialist containment tactics to bring the vehicle to a stop.

After the driver was arrested, a search of the car uncovered over £100k of drugs.

Thankfully, no police officers or members of the public were hurt during the incident.

