A quick-thinking North Yorkshire Police staff member was able to secure immediate support for a vulnerable woman after she secretly called for help.
On the evening of 5th April, North Yorkshire Police received a 999 call – but when Force Control Room staff answered it, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.
The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in trouble, to which she confirmed “yes”.
With the woman only able to answer “yes” and “no” to questions, police established she was on a bus in North Yorkshire and was at risk of harm from a man who was with her.
While keeping the phone line open, the call handler could also text her for more information.
Officers managed to locate the bus using an online tracker and they stopped it in the York area.
A 40-year-old man from Leeds was arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in custody at this time.
Inspector Dan Spence, Force Incident Manager in North Yorkshire Police’s Control Room, said:
“This was really good work by everyone involved, allowing us to take immediate action to safeguard a vulnerable woman.
“I’m aware of people using the ‘pizza ordering’ technique abroad to contact the police, but I cannot recall a similar call in North Yorkshire.”
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police added:
“All 999 calls are directed to call centres and answered by BT operators.
“They will ask which service you need. If no service is requested but anything suspicious is heard throughout the process, the operator will connect you to a police call handler.
“It is always best to speak to the operator if you can, even by whispering.
“You may also be asked to cough or tap the keys on your phone in response to questions.
“The police call handler will attempt to communicate with you by asking simple yes or no questions.
“If you are not able to speak, listen carefully to the questions and instructions from the call handler so we can assess your call and arrange help if needed.”
If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by sending us an email
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below