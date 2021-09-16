A Bedfordshire Police officer has been found not guilty of driving without due care and attention, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
PC Iain Moore, aged 36, denied the allegation and was found not guilty following a trial held at Luton Magistrates’ Court on 14th September.
The court heard how on 13th October 2019, at around 16.15 hours, PC Moore was responding to a call of a member of the public requiring urgent first aid.
He was driving a marked police vehicle, with lights and sirens on, which was then involved in a collision with a cyclist in Montrose Avenue, Luton.
The IOPC said their investigation was completed in March 2020, and a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided to charge the officer.
The IOPC said that their investigators found evidence indicating that PC Moore had ‘fallen below the police standards of professional behaviour in relation to duties and responsibilities and that this could be dealt with via management action’.
