A Nottinghamshire Police response driver has avoided being seriously injured after taking evasive action to miss another motorist whilst responding to an emergency call.
The incident happened at around 0200 hours on Sunday 23rd May in Strelley Road, Broxtowe.
A spokesperson for the force said that the driver of the police vehicle had to use evasive action to avoid crashing into another car.
The spokesperson added:
“There was a minor collision between a car being driven by a member of the public and a police car as it was on blue lights responding to an emergency call at 2 am.
“Evasive action was taken by officers to avoid a significant collision with the other car as it crossed into its path, which resulted in the response car hitting street furniture and causing significant damage to the vehicle.
“No one was seriously injured.”
