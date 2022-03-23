Response team officers from Staffordshire Police have rescued a badly malnourished dog left abandoned in a house in Hanley by its owner.
It is believed that the dog had been left alone for five weeks after its owner made no attempts to make the authorities aware of the dog after he was sent to prison.
Staffordshire Police Response shared some distressing pictures of the dog on Twitter.
Almost every bone in the dog’s body can be seen because it had not eaten for several weeks.
Police said that officers had handed over the dog to the RSPCA, where it is now receiving urgent medical care.
Officers did not reveal what information had been received by control room staff which led to officers being sent to the address.
If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by sending us an email
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below