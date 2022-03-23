Response team officers from Staffordshire Police have rescued a badly malnourished dog left abandoned in a house in Hanley by its owner.

It is believed that the dog had been left alone for five weeks after its owner made no attempts to make the authorities aware of the dog after he was sent to prison.

Staffordshire Police Response shared some distressing pictures of the dog on Twitter.

twitter.com/staffsresponse

Almost every bone in the dog’s body can be seen because it had not eaten for several weeks.

Police said that officers had handed over the dog to the RSPCA, where it is now receiving urgent medical care.

Officers did not reveal what information had been received by control room staff which led to officers being sent to the address.

