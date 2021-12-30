Avon & Somerset Police have released an image of a male they would like to speak to after a police response vehicle was damaged.
While officers were dealing with a public order incident in High Street, Bridgwater, at around 03:20 hours on Saturday 4th December, a male jumped onto a police car and tried to break his way inside.
He then used his elbow to smash the rear windscreen before running off.
The police response vehicle was taken out of service for repairs, meaning that local 999 response teams were down a vehicle for several days.
A spokesperson for Avon & Somerset Police said:
‘We want to speak to the man in the image about this incident.
‘He’s described as white, with short dark hair and wearing a black Vans hooded top, with a white logo on the front.
‘If you can help identify him, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221284772.’
