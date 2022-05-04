Avon & Somerset Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after an off-duty emergency worker was assaulted.

The unprovoked assault happened in Crewkerne on Sunday 13th March at around 14:40 hours at the exit of a Lidl car park.

As the victim – a man in his 40s – was leaving the car park, he sounded his horn to alert a pedestrian standing in the road with his dog.

The pedestrian then kicked the victim’s car as he drove past.

The victim stopped, and the pedestrian proceeded to pull him out of his vehicle before punching him repeatedly in the head and face.

He suffered cuts and bruising but did not require hospital treatment.

The man in the picture released by Avon & Somerset Police is described as white, in his 30s or 40s, wearing a denim baseball cap and has a sizeable white-haired dog with him.

If you can help, call 101 (Avon & Somerset Police) quoting reference number 5222060398.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

