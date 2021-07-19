Suffolk Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after an NHS employee was verbally abused in Beccles.
The incident occurred between 11:30 and 11:40 hours on Saturday 19 June at Tesco in George Westwood Way.
The victim – a woman aged in her 30s – was at a checkout paying for some items when a man used offensive language towards her.
She was wearing an NHS uniform, and her employment appeared to be the motivation for the abuse.
Officers are releasing a CCTV image of a man they would like to trace in connection with this incident. He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10in tall and had some front teeth missing.
Anyone who believes they know this man or has any information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police via 101 quoting reference: 32721/21.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form:
