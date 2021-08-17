The rapid recovery of a stolen trailer less than one hour after it went missing led to officers finding a further two stolen cars and a stolen caravan on Monday evening (16th August).

With the help of their force drone unit, Leicestershire Police officers – including Roads Policing Units, armed officers, and response team officers – found the stash of stolen property in Mere Lane travellers’ site Lutterworth.

As officers secured and searched the area, a car entered the site carrying what is believed to be a number of stolen catalytic converters.

Officers returned the stolen trailer to its lawful owner.

Enquiries to trace the owners of the other stolen items are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said:

‘Shortly before 10 pm yesterday (Monday 16 August), police received a report that a trailer had been stolen from an address in Ullesthorpe.

‘Following a search of the area – and with assistance from a police drone – the trailer was found in Mere Lane, Lutterworth.

‘A number of catalytic converters were also recovered as a result of a further search.

‘Enquiries are continuing’.

