The rapid recovery of a stolen trailer less than one hour after it went missing led to officers finding a further two stolen cars and a stolen caravan on Monday evening (16th August).
With the help of their force drone unit, Leicestershire Police officers – including Roads Policing Units, armed officers, and response team officers – found the stash of stolen property in Mere Lane travellers’ site Lutterworth.
As officers secured and searched the area, a car entered the site carrying what is believed to be a number of stolen catalytic converters.
Officers returned the stolen trailer to its lawful owner.
Enquiries to trace the owners of the other stolen items are ongoing.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said:
‘Shortly before 10 pm yesterday (Monday 16 August), police received a report that a trailer had been stolen from an address in Ullesthorpe.
‘Following a search of the area – and with assistance from a police drone – the trailer was found in Mere Lane, Lutterworth.
‘A number of catalytic converters were also recovered as a result of a further search.
‘Enquiries are continuing’.
I bet all suspects are released “due to lack of evidence. Travellers are a problem for the police and courts as they often have false identity documents or use others identity documents so the police and courts don’t really know who is who so it’s easier to let them go.
No comment as I don’t want to be arrested for racism.