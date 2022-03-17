Merseyside Police (Mounted Division) has paid tribute to Police Horse ‘Harriet’ who passed away yesterday morning (16th March) following a short illness.
Harriet was 20-year-old and had served with Merseyside Police for sixteen years, joining the force when she was four.
During her time with Merseyside Police, Harriet represented the force at many events, including leading several Grand National winners at Aintree.
She policed every area in Merseyside during her long and illustrious career.
Harriet would often escort the younger horses in training and assist new officers as they learnt their roles.
Paying tribute to Harriet, an officer attached to the Mounted Branch said:
“Harriet was adored by everyone & kept all the other horses in line.
“She loved her naps, pulling you in for a cuddle over the door and of course, her favourite treats – watermelon and carrots.
“Harriet’s rollers and eye lashes made her a local celebrity in the run up to the grand national and we will sorely miss her.”
The video below was uploaded to our YouTube channel back in July 2000 and show Harriet having a well-earned rest:
