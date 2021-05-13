Lancashire Police have paid tribute to 9-year-old Jordan Banks following his tragic death on Tuesday 11th May.
Jordan was struck by lightning on playing fields off School Road at around 1705 hours. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Jordan died a short while later in hospital.
Back in January, when the country was in lockdown, young Jordan was secretly leaving sweets and chocolates on police cars in Blackpool to cheer up police officers.
Lancashire Police have shared a picture of Jordan, taken in January, standing next to one of their marked response units after he had left some treats on the windscreen of the car.
Jordan also raised money for mental health charities and counselling in his local community.
Paying tribute to Jordan, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said:
‘Jordan’s actions touched the hearts of our officers, and we will always remember his kindness.
‘Our thoughts remain with Jordan’s family and everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. A true angel taken too soon, may he rest in peace’.
