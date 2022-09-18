A major incident was declared in Leicestershire last night (17th-18th Sept) after hundreds of males started fighting in the streets.

The disorder follows on from an India v Pakistan cricket match that was played last month (August).

Videos shared on social media show lines of officers and police dog handlers trying to keep two opposing groups from each other, which led to the officers and police dogs being pelted with glass bottles.

Speaking on a Twitter video on Saturday, Leicestershire Police temporary chief constable Rob Nixon said:

“We have had numerous reports of an outbreak of disorder in parts of the East Leicester area of the city.

“We have got officers there, we are taking control of the situation, there are additional officers en route and dispersal powers, stop search powers, have been authorised.

“Please do not get involved. We are calling for calm.”

In a statement released by Leicestershire Police at 05:00 hours this morning, a spokesperson for the force said:

‘Parts of East Leicester experienced serious disorder yesterday evening (Saturday 17 September) into this morning (Sunday) when large crowds formed after groups of young men began an unplanned protest.

‘We had additional officers in the area who became aware of a large group of men travelling towards Green Lane Road, Leicester.

‘Officers attempted to engage with the group and remain with them whilst additional officers were called in. They sought to keep actions lawful but, regrettably, the situation led to disorder.

‘Officers attended in large numbers with a view to keep people safe. Dispersal and stop and search powers were authorised to assist officers in restoring calm to the area. Under Section 60 stop search powers, a large number of people were searched.

‘Several incidents of violence and damage have been reported to the police and are being investigated.

‘We are aware of a video circulating showing a man pulling down a flag outside a religious building on Melton Road, Leicester. This appears to have taken place while police officers were dealing with public disorder in the area. The incident will be investigated.

‘Two arrests were made – one man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and one man on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. They remain in police custody.

‘We are continuing to call for dialogue and calm with support from local community leaders. We will not tolerate violence or disorder in our city.

A significant police operation will remain in the area in the coming days.’

Leicestershire Police have released no figures regarding the number of police officers/police dogs injured during the disorder.

To stay updated with post-event details, please make sure you subscribe to our free newsletter by clicking HERE.