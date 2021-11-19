Two Northhamptonshire Roads Policing Unit officers had what has been described as a ‘miracle’ escape after their marked BMW was involved in a serious collision that closed the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough on Thursday (18th) morning.
Eyewitnesses reported that the police BMW appeared to have been involved in a collision with a lorry close to the Esso garage near Earls Barton after 10:00 hours.
One eyewitness said: “It was horrific. How the police officers got out was a miracle.”
Another said: “They had sirens on, but one minute they were driving and the next minute they’re in between two lorries and spinning all over the place.
“The complete front end of the car was crushed with them in it.”
Nick Adderley, the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police, tweeted to thank the members of the public who rushed to the officer’s aid.
In a tweet, he said: ‘I wish to express my sincere thanks to those members of the public who came to the aid of my officers, following this horrific crash.
‘Thankfully, they are safe and recovering at home with their loved ones.
‘Walking away from the below wreckage is quite frankly a miracle.’
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed two of its officers were taken to hospital, but added: “We believe that was mainly precautionary and their injuries are not believed to be serious.”
Sgt Sam Dobbs, Chairman of the Northants Police Federation, said:
‘Thanks for all the concern expressed about these officers who described as ‘bloody amazing’ the public who came to their aid at the scene.
‘They’ve been looked after well by the NHS & Force’.
