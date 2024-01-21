In a hellish incident on Saturday, 20 January, several police officers were hospitalised after being sprayed with a toxic substance while responding to an emergency call in Devonport Road, W12.
The distressing event unfolded just before midday, prompting an immediate reaction from 999 response team personnel.
Upon arrival at the scene, the officers, driven by a concern for the safety of an individual inside the property, forced entry into the property.
In the course of their intervention, they were confronted with a dangerous situation involving the release of a harmful substance.
Despite the danger to their own well-being, the officers’ primary concern remained the protection of the victim, who had also been exposed to the noxious spray.
Amidst this chaotic and dangerous situation, the police successfully apprehended a man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH).
Both the officers at the scene and the affected member of the public were subsequently transported to the hospital.
It is a relief to report that, according to the latest updates, the conditions of all involved are stable and not life-threatening.
This alarming incident underscores the risks police officers face in the line of duty, highlighting their commitment to public safety even in the face of personal danger.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this distressing event is ongoing as officers work to ascertain the full details of the incident.
Inspector Sophie Rooney said: “The incident was resolved in just over ten minutes.
“It’s just one of thousands that we are called to every day in London and I would like to recognise the quick thinking and professionalism of the officers who attended.”
