A court has heard that the father of a police officer was seriously injured after he confronted a male in a restaurant who were insulting police officers.

Gary Tween was glassed and stabbed in the head with a fork after approaching a group of males at the Shamrat Brasserie in Maidstone, Kent, on March 8, 2020.

He said: ’It sounded as though [one of the men in the conversation] had been arrested the day before and was voicing his opinion about the police and police officers in general.

‘He said that they were all a bunch of c***s – seemed to keep repeating the same thing over and over again, and it went on for about 15 to 20 minutes.

‘Being in a restaurant, I found it quite offensive that I could hear someone using that kind of language.

‘And also my son is a police officer and I am very proud of him as he has done very well for himself. I just took general offence to everything he was saying.’

Mr Tween went over to the table and tried to speak to the male who had become verbally abusive.

The male apologised to Mr Tween and even offered to pay for his meal. CCTV showed to the court even showed the pair hugging.

However, father and son Nigel and Ben Goodall, 68 and 44, who had also been sitting at the table, allegedly became aggressive and hostile.

They ‘crashed’ into Mr Tween before Ben punched him in the face, and Nigel stabbed the back of Mr Tween’s head with a fork, the prosecution said.

CCTV shows Nigel grabbing a glass in the middle of the scuffle.

He allegedly threw it at Mr Tween’s face but missed, so he picked it up and smashed it over the top of Mr Tween’s head again.

Mr Tween said: ‘I felt panic as I saw the glass coming towards my left eye and so I lowered my head only to be cut on the top.

‘I recall having one in a headlock and we ended up on the floor. I was conscious of there being a lot of blood as I could see it hitting the floor.’

Mr Tween threw punches back and, at one point, kept Nigel in a headlock while he banged his head against a pillar inside the restaurant.

Mr Tween’s friend Darren Valencia held Ben in a bear hug for some time while Mr Tween and Nigel fought on the floor.

But Ben broke out of the constraint and punched Mr Tween while he was already on the floor.

Eventually, a customer who had stopped in the restaurant to get a takeaway managed to split up all the men and the police were called.

Mr Tween said: ‘It all happened very quickly. I didn’t hear them coming, I didn’t see them coming, and I think it was a natural reaction for me to defend myself.

‘Having been hit in the head with a glass, I didn’t want to be hit with another glass. Maybe I thought I was fighting for my life.

‘Punches have been thrown, I have been hit with a glass and at that point I was defending myself, and I don’t apologise for that.’

The Goodalls had left by the time response team officers arrived on the scene, but they were later found at Maidstone Hospital and arrested.

The Goodalls deny wounding Mr Tween with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The trial continues.

