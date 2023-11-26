Middlesbrough, Cleveland – A serious incident in the Hemlington area of Middlesbrough has left one police officer seriously injured and led to the arrest of seven individuals, in a stark example of the rising assaults on police officers in Cleveland.

The Hemlington Incident

The disorder unfolded around 2:40 am on Sunday, 26 November 2023, when Cleveland Police officers responded to a reported fire on Earls Court Road.

The situation quickly escalated, resulting in damage to a police vehicle and injuries to several officers.

Among the injured was one officer who suffered serious hand and facial wounds, necessitating hospital treatment.

Following the incident, two men were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, with an additional three men and two women also apprehended in connection with the violence.

The scene also saw the involvement of the Fire and Ambulance services, and police are currently conducting reassurance patrols in the area.

Broader Context: Rising Assaults on Cleveland Police

This violent episode is indicative of a worrying trend in Cleveland, evidenced by the rising number of assaults against police officers over the past three years:

2020-2021: 132 assaults

2021-2022: 150 assaults

2022-2023: 171 assaults

Comparison to National Statistics

Notably, Cleveland’s rate of 3.2 assaults per 100 officers is slightly above the national average of 3.1 per 100 officers in England and Wales, underscoring a specific regional challenge.

Seeking Public Assistance

Police are appealing to the public for any information related to the Hemlington incident.

Individuals with information are encouraged to speak to the officers on patrol or convey details to the Control Room by dialling 101.

