Middlesbrough, Cleveland – A serious incident in the Hemlington area of Middlesbrough has left one police officer seriously injured and led to the arrest of seven individuals, in a stark example of the rising assaults on police officers in Cleveland.
The Hemlington Incident
The disorder unfolded around 2:40 am on Sunday, 26 November 2023, when Cleveland Police officers responded to a reported fire on Earls Court Road.
The situation quickly escalated, resulting in damage to a police vehicle and injuries to several officers.
Among the injured was one officer who suffered serious hand and facial wounds, necessitating hospital treatment.
Following the incident, two men were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, with an additional three men and two women also apprehended in connection with the violence.
The scene also saw the involvement of the Fire and Ambulance services, and police are currently conducting reassurance patrols in the area.
Broader Context: Rising Assaults on Cleveland Police
This violent episode is indicative of a worrying trend in Cleveland, evidenced by the rising number of assaults against police officers over the past three years:
- 2020-2021: 132 assaults
- 2021-2022: 150 assaults
- 2022-2023: 171 assaults
Comparison to National Statistics
Notably, Cleveland’s rate of 3.2 assaults per 100 officers is slightly above the national average of 3.1 per 100 officers in England and Wales, underscoring a specific regional challenge.
Seeking Public Assistance
Police are appealing to the public for any information related to the Hemlington incident.
Individuals with information are encouraged to speak to the officers on patrol or convey details to the Control Room by dialling 101.
no doubt the left wing activists at the iopc will be heading up to cleveland to find out if any of the suspects need a cuddle
There are more and more assaults “EMERGENCY WORKERS” as the courts are too lenient on them if found guilty. A few custodial sentences should certainly lower the numbers, hopefully.
There are far too many assaults on emergency workers due to the courts feeling sorry for the offenders as they come from “an under privileged background”. A few terms of imprisonment of a year or two should encourage them to see the error of their ways.
Sorry about the double post because it took a long time for the first one to appear. Please feel free to delete which ever one use want to.
This is quite intolerable. Assaults everywhere are on the increase but somehow, the official view is that cops join the force (I refuse to call it a service) so that they can get assaulted. This is wrong at every level.
Yes, they probably will get assaulted when they stop someone doing what they want to, but the penalties must be swingeing. Automatic jail time of at least 2 years and in this case, 10 would be more appropriate. Society is unravelling and neither main party is showing the slightest inclination to do anything about it.