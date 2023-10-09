The Incriminating Encounter at the Hospital
A Kent Police Constable, Thomas Hill, has been sentenced to six months in prison for misconduct in public office.
The 35-year-old officer engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a woman he initially met during his professional duties.
Hill supervised the woman, who had been arrested, while she received treatment at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate in December 2020.
During her hospital stay, PC Hill initiated a sexually explicit conversation with the woman.
Subsequently, the officer used social media to maintain contact and exchanged further sexualised messages.
Investigative Process Sheds Light on Unprofessional Conduct
The inappropriate relationship was scrutinised in May 2021 following a mandatory conduct referral from Kent Police.
PC Hill confessed the relationship to his supervisors after the woman threatened to expose him to his employer.
An investigation conducted by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) looked into whether Hill’s interaction with the woman adhered to relevant legislation, local policies, and national procedures.
The investigation concluded in April 2022, after which the evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Officer Faces Legal Repercussions
PC Hill, based in Canterbury, pleaded guilty to the charge of misconduct in public office at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 20.
His sentencing occurred at Southwark Crown Court on October 4, resulting in a six-month prison term.
During the investigation, IOPC investigators interviewed PC Hill, examined his mobile phone and obtained statements or accounts from several witnesses, including the woman involved.
IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said:
“Abuse of power for a sexual purpose is a breach of the public’s trust, which seriously undermines confidence in the police service and discredits the profession. PC Hill’s behaviour was a form of serious corruption and has absolutely no place in policing.
“To make matters worse, PC Hill initiated the relationship while she was being treated in hospital, and he had been sent to supervise her.
“As a result of our investigation, carried out independently of the police, PC Hill admitted the offence and has now been sentenced. We also found PC Hill has a case to answer for gross misconduct, and he will be subject to a disciplinary hearing.”
