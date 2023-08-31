A Greater Manchester Police officer has been sentenced to a four-month jail term after he evaded his colleagues and then engaged in a false claim to avoid repercussions for his driving offences.
The Incident Unfolds
On the night of July 30, 2021, around midnight, PC Raja Yousaf was spotted driving at high speed in Oldham.
Authorities recognised him but lost sight of his BMW.
Despite attempts to stop the vehicle using blue lights, Yousaf successfully evaded the patrol and was last observed on Greenacres Road.
False Claims Reported
Shortly after the encounter, within a span of 20 minutes, PC Yousaf reported his Vehicle Registration Mark (VRM) plates as stolen.
Subsequent to this, he went to the Oldham Police Station in September 2021.
Here, under caution, he denied being in the vehicle at the time and claimed to have been in Stockport.
Investigation Leads to Arrest
Contrary to Yousaf’s statement, investigations revealed that his mobile phone had been in Oldham on the night in question, not Stockport.
This evidence led to his arrest and subsequent charges of perverting the course of justice.
Legal Proceedings
PC Yousaf, born on June 13, 1995, and stationed in GMP’s Tameside district, entered a guilty plea at Liverpool Crown Court in June.
The court proceedings concluded with his sentencing on August 30, 2023.
Internal Disciplinary Action
Since June 2022, Yousaf has been suspended from duty. Following his jail sentence, he will now also face internal disciplinary measures.
The ONLY way to ensure you never miss our stories or videos is by signing up for our FREE newsletter! All we need is an email address, it takes less than 30 seconds, and anyone can subscribe!
Why waste any more time and money on this man? He has been convicted and jailed for perverting the course of justice. How can he ever be trusted again? Simply fire him for gross misconduct and be done with it. I note with considerable displeasure that he does not appear to have been charged for failing to stop for police and given he was driving at high speed, careless driving at the very least.
I agree with you but they won’t post my comments, for some reason!.
Why hasn’t he been sacked before now. Is he a free mason?
Why is he still employed?