A Greater Manchester Police officer has been sentenced to a four-month jail term after he evaded his colleagues and then engaged in a false claim to avoid repercussions for his driving offences.

The Incident Unfolds

On the night of July 30, 2021, around midnight, PC Raja Yousaf was spotted driving at high speed in Oldham.

Authorities recognised him but lost sight of his BMW.

Despite attempts to stop the vehicle using blue lights, Yousaf successfully evaded the patrol and was last observed on Greenacres Road.

False Claims Reported

Shortly after the encounter, within a span of 20 minutes, PC Yousaf reported his Vehicle Registration Mark (VRM) plates as stolen.

Subsequent to this, he went to the Oldham Police Station in September 2021.

Here, under caution, he denied being in the vehicle at the time and claimed to have been in Stockport.

Investigation Leads to Arrest

Contrary to Yousaf’s statement, investigations revealed that his mobile phone had been in Oldham on the night in question, not Stockport.

This evidence led to his arrest and subsequent charges of perverting the course of justice.

Legal Proceedings

PC Yousaf, born on June 13, 1995, and stationed in GMP’s Tameside district, entered a guilty plea at Liverpool Crown Court in June.

The court proceedings concluded with his sentencing on August 30, 2023.

Internal Disciplinary Action

Since June 2022, Yousaf has been suspended from duty. Following his jail sentence, he will now also face internal disciplinary measures.

