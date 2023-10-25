An ongoing investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is delving into the details of a collision on Bristol’s A4 Portway that involved an unmarked police vehicle and resulted in a woman suffering serious injuries.

The Incident

On the morning of September 6, an unmarked Volvo XC90, operated by the Avon and Somerset Police, was responding to an incident when it passed through a red light at the Hung Road and Portway intersection.

The vehicle collided with a car driven by a woman, who was subsequently taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger in the police vehicle received treatment for less severe injuries. The woman has since been released from the hospital.

Investigation in Progress

Following the collision, the IOPC was notified by the Avon and Somerset Police, and investigators were promptly dispatched to both the scene and the police post-incident procedure area.

As part of the ongoing investigation, CCTV footage from the police vehicle has been reviewed, witness statements have been gathered, house-to-house inquiries conducted, and collaboration with vehicle collision teams is underway.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, the officer driving the police vehicle has been notified that they are under criminal investigation for possible offences, including causing serious injury by dangerous driving or by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Additionally, the officer has been served with a gross misconduct notice for potential breaches of police standards of professional behaviour.

Notable Omissions

It is worth noting that the IOPC has yet to confirm whether the police vehicle had its blue lights and sirens activated at the time of the incident.

What Comes Next

IOPC Director David Ford stated, “Our investigation is still at a relatively early stage but is progressing well. We are examining the actions and decision-making of the officer who was driving and whether their manner of driving was in line with relevant policies, procedures, and training.”

A decision on potential criminal charges and disciplinary proceedings will be made at the conclusion of the investigation.

