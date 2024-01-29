A West Yorkshire Police officer has been seriously injured after responding to a call for help at a domestic incident in Oak Lane, Bradford, on Friday, 26 January.

The officer suffered significant injuries to his face and head in the course of duty.

In connection with this incident, Mudasser Nadeem, 35, of Victor Terrace, has been charged with several offences.

These include assault with intent to resist arrest and a more severe charge of section 18 assault.

This latter charge, also known as grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, is a serious offence.

It involves intentionally causing severe injury, reflecting the gravity of the harm inflicted on the officer.

Section 18 assault, under the Offences Against the Person Act 1861, signifies an intent to cause serious harm and is considered one of the most severe assault charges.

This contrasts with the lesser charge of section 20 assault, which involves inflicting bodily harm without the intent to cause serious harm.

The distinction lies in the level of intent and the severity of the injury caused, with section 18 carrying potentially more severe legal consequences.

Nadeem is scheduled to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court today, 29 January, to face these charges.

The incident and the subsequent charges highlight the risks and challenges police officers face while responding to calls for help, particularly domestic incidents, a frequent and often hazardous aspect of their duty.

Domestic incidents are notoriously volatile and can pose significant risks to both the individuals involved and the responding officers.

In this case, the severity of the injuries sustained by the officer serves as a stark reminder of the dangers police face in their efforts to maintain public safety and intervene in high-risk situations.

West Yorkshire Police have not released further details about the injured officer’s condition but stressed the seriousness of the incident.

As the legal proceedings against Nadeem commence, the focus also turns to the well-being and recovery of the injured officer.

