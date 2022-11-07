A Northumbria Police officer is recovering after being attacked by a group of youths who were using shop-bought fireworks as a weapon.

At around 22:25 hours on Saturday, 5th November, the Northumbria Police officer was on patrol in Southwick.

They were speaking to two teenagers when a group of males approached them.

Without warning, the group of cowardly males stood on Davison Terrace and launched rockets towards the officers and teenagers they were speaking to.

One of the fireworks struck a 14-year-old male who was speaking to the officers. The firework struck the male, injuring his arm and perforating his eardrum.

After hitting the boy, the firework ricocheted into a police officer, causing severe burns to his arm and torso.

The exploding firework also damaged a patrol vehicle.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said:

‘Enquiries are ongoing, and we believe the group involved were responsible for other pockets of disorder in the nearby area.

‘We’re especially keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from between the times of 18:00 and 22:40 hours.’

